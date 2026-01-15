2026 Budget: Works Ministry proposes over ₦500m for hairdressers, make-up artists, grinding machines

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has proposed to spend over ₦500 million on the training of hairdressers and make-up artists, the supply of grinding machines, motorcycles, mini-vans, and anti-drug abuse sensitisation programmes across selected states of the federation.

Details of the proposed expenditures are contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill uploaded on the Budget Office website and accessed on Thursday.

Findings show that the items and services are spread across different locations in the country’s geopolitical zones.

Under a budget item with code ERGP 12234747, the ministry proposed to spend ₦35 million on the supply of an unspecified number of grinding machines to women in Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency in the South-South zone.

Similarly, another ₦35 million was earmarked for the training and empowerment of women in hairdressing, make-up, and soap making in Mikang/Shandam/Qua’an Pan Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the North-Central zone.

The budget document also includes a proposal to spend ₦70 million on the empowerment and training of youths, women, and seven retirees in different skills, along with the provision of trade equipment in Inyamaltu/Deba area of Gombe State in the North-East.

In addition, the ministry plans to spend ₦70 million on the supply of mini pick-up vans, mini shuttle buses, and motorcycles to constituents in Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, in the South-East.

There is also a proposal for training, sensitisation, advocacy, and empowerment of North-Central youths against drug abuse in Zamfara State, which is geographically located in the North-West, among several similar constituency-based projects contained in the budget.

The proposed expenditures have raised questions over the inclusion of such empowerment projects in the budget of the Federal Ministry of Works.