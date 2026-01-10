2026 Budget: Tinubu, Shettima, aides to spend N12.2bn on trips

Tinubu

…State House gets N43.19bn

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Progress Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and their aides are set to spend the sum N12.2bn on foreign trips and local travel in 2026.

This is contained in the details of the State House budget estimates submitted under the 2026 Appropriation Bill, now before the National Assembly for consideration.

The budget shows that the Presidency continues to prioritise international engagement, with foreign travel accounting for the largest share of travel and transport expenditure for both offices amid ongoing fiscal pressures and reforms.

For President Tinubu, a total of N7.014 billion was allocated to travel and transport. Of this amount, N6.14 billion was earmarked for international travel and related logistics, while N873.89 million was set aside for local travel and transport.

The sum of N1.732 billion was budgeted for the Vice President’s travel within the Fiscal Year, including N1.31 billion for international travel and N417.49 million for local movement.

A separate N3. 433 billion was also provided for travels and Transport (General), under State House Headquarters.

The State House budget also provided N179.01 million for the purchase of motor vehicles for the President, alongside N375.19 million for food and catering supplies.

Drugs and medical supplies received an allocation of N79.68 million, while refreshment and meals got N56.43 million.

Overall, total allocation for the President stood at N8.39 billion (including other items not mentioned), with capital expenditure accounting for N777.19 million.

Also, N171.03 million was budgeted for food and catering supplies, N14.99 million for refreshment and meals, as well as N21.8 million for honorarium and sitting allowance.

The budget also allocated N28 million to welfare packages, N11.83 million to publicity and advertisement, bringing the total allocation for the Vice President to N2.64 billion (including other items not mentioned), with capital expenditure estimated at N641.39 million, reflecting spending on assets and long-term support infrastructure.

The State House headquarters received a total budget allocation of N43.20 billion for the 2026 fiscal year, comprising N2.64 billion in personnel costs, N10.10 billion in overheads, and N30.49 billion for capital expenditure.

Further details showed a N11.23 billion allocation for the purchase of motor vehicles; N7 billion for the provision of solar power in the villa; Wildlife conservation in the State House received an allocation of N2.424 billion; N2.12 billion for honorarium and sitting allowance, N2.56 billion for office furniture and fittings, N2.42 billion for wildlife conservation and N513.84 million for welfare packages.

In addition, the purchase of vehicles’ spares/maintenance was allocated N3.84 billion, while rehabilitation and repairs of office buildings received N8.48 billion, and rehabilitation of residential buildings was pegged at N44.21 million.

Among other allocations are N371.80 million for library books and equipment, N12.19 million for sporting and gaming equipment, and N11.71 million for the construction and provision of office buildings.