2026 Budget: Housing Ministry to spend N91.7bn on capital projects

…Earmarks N8.05bn for 20,000 Renewed Hope Housing Units, N3.7bn for National Housing Scheme

By John Alechenu

Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has proposed to spend N91.7 billion on capital projects out of its total budgetary allocation of N97.077 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

Details of the ministry’s budget estimates, accessed on the Budget Office website in Abuja, showed that the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme was allocated N8.05 billion, while N3.7 billion was earmarked for the execution of the ongoing National Housing Programme across the country.

Other projects to be funded under the ministry’s capital allocation include the construction of prototype housing units in Suleja, Niger State, and Ikorodu, Lagos State, for which N2.1 billion was provided.

The ministry also proposed to spend N1.6 billion on the construction of inner roads and building infrastructure for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), covering Phase III and Phase I, as well as the provision of solar power and connection to selected flood-ravaged areas in Itire/Nguyen/Olodeokuta, NRP Phase I, in Lagos State.

Provision was also made for the construction of a Court of Appeal and Judicial Officers’ residences in Bende, Abia State (Lots 1 and 2), with an allocation of N3.5 billion. An additional N2.1 billion was proposed for the furnishing of the Court of Appeal and Judicial Officers’ residences in Abia State across multiple lots.

The ministry further proposed N2.8 billion for the payment of outstanding liabilities related to the National Housing Project and Prototype Housing Project.

For urban renewal and slum upgrading, including the construction of roads, drainage and culverts along Gidan Dawa Road in Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina State, N140 million was allocated.

In addition, facility management for Nigeria’s 28 existing Federal Secretariats was allocated N1.03 billion.

All the listed projects are ongoing.