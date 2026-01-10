2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Military holds special prayers for fallen heroes in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — As part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, special prayers were on Friday offered at the Giginya Military Barracks, Sokoto, in honour of Nigerian service personnel who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation.

The prayer session, held in a solemn and reflective atmosphere, was led by the Chief Imam of Giginya Barracks, Major Tanimu Hamisu Kauru. It was attended by officers, soldiers and other ranks, alongside members of the military community.

Major Kauru explained that the special prayers were organised to seek divine mercy for departed officers and men of the Armed Forces, while also praying for God’s continued protection, guidance and strength for serving personnel across the country.

He noted that Armed Forces Remembrance Day remains a significant national event that highlights the sacrifices of Nigerian troops who laid down their lives in the line of duty, particularly in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other security challenges confronting the nation.

The Chief Imam urged serving personnel to draw inspiration from the courage, discipline and patriotism of the fallen heroes, stressing that their sacrifices should reinforce commitment to professionalism, national unity and selfless service.

Major Kauru also offered prayers for peace, stability and security in Nigeria, calling on citizens to continue supporting the Armed Forces through prayers, cooperation and responsible conduct within their communities.

Highlights of the session included moments of silent supplication and recitations from the Holy Qur’an for the repose of the souls of departed servicemen and women.

The prayer session forms part of a series of religious, ceremonial and social activities lined up at the Giginya Military Barracks to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually across Nigeria with military parades, religious services and wreath-laying ceremonies, reaffirming the nation’s appreciation of the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces in preserving peace and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.