2025 BASA: NAF boosts personnel welfare, team spirit

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Air Force NAF, has reiterated its commitment to personnel welfare, operational readiness, and unity during the 2025 Base Socio-Cultural Activities ,BASA held over the weekend at 653 NAF Station, Badagry, Lagos State.

The annual programme which brought together military personnel, their families, traditional rulers, veterans, and representatives of sister security agencies, featured cultural displays, collaborative activities with sister security agencies, and a review of welfare and infrastructure improvements, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the military and local communities.

Representing the Air Officer Commanding AOC, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sule, the Command Regiment Officer, Air Commodore Elisha Bindul, described BASA as a platform to foster team spirit and celebrate Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Bindul said the initiative aligned with the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, to build a professional, motivated, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive air power in concert with surface forces to achieve national security objectives.

He said: “I am convinced that prioritising personnel welfare and wellbeing, which is the first driver of the CAS Vision, is central to sustaining all NAF operations. The level of participation at this BASA indicates that NAF personnel in Badagry are willing and prepared to give their best towards achieving the CAS Vision.”

Earlier, the Commander, 653 NAF Station, Group Captain Humphrey Medugu, highlighted significant improvements in welfare and infrastructure under his leadership.

He said: “When we assumed leadership, power supply and water quality were major challenges. Today, these issues have been addressed, and the impact on personnel wellbeing is evident.”

Medugu explained that electricity, water, sewage, and accommodation defects were substantially improved through strategic interventions and collaboration with higher headquarters and local stakeholders.

He stressed that welfare was closely linked to operational performance, noting, “a motivated and comfortable force will always give its best in support of national security objectives.”

The event featured a tug-of-war competition among senior non-commissioned officers SNCOs, as well as cultural performances by the Egun, Yoruba, and Hausa groups, showcasing Nigeria’s ethnic diversity. Awards were presented to outstanding personnel, and the programme concluded with a ceremonial sunset.

Participants praised NAF leadership for sustaining initiatives that prioritise welfare, cohesion, and professionalism, while reaffirming support for the Service’s role in maintaining peace and security across the country.