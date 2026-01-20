20 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos ports

A total of 20 ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

NPA explained that 14 of the ships were currently discharging bulk fertiliser, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, containers of different goods, general cargoes and fresh fish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remaining six ships were discharging diesel, bulk urea, crude oil, and gasoline.

Vanguard News