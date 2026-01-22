177 Kaduna Worshippers’ Abduction: Bandits call, threaten villagers over military presence

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Bandits who abducted 177 Christian worshippers in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have reportedly contacted community leaders, issuing threats and accusing villagers of inviting soldiers into the area.

The Village Head of Kurmin Wali community, Mr. Ishaku Dan’azumi, disclosed that the abductors made the call on Wednesday evening after noticing an increased presence of security operatives around the area. He said the threats were followed by fresh movements of the captives early Thursday.

“They called us yesterday evening and threatened the community, accusing us of bringing soldiers,” Dan’azumi told PUNCH Online in a telephone interview. “They said we were claiming to have ‘big people’ backing us because of the military presence.”

According to him, community leaders explained during the call that residents neither invited the soldiers nor had any political or military backing. “We told them clearly that we don’t have anybody and that we did not invite the soldiers. After that conversation, they ended the call, and we have not heard from them again,” he said.

Dan’azumi added that by Thursday morning, residents began receiving reports that the bandits were on the move with their captives. The abductors and the worshippers were allegedly sighted trekking through bush paths between Ungwan Gamu and Maro communities in the Maro axis of the local government area.

“This morning, we were told they were seen moving on foot with our people between Ungwan Gamu and Maro, but we don’t know exactly where they are heading,” he said.

The traditional ruler expressed grave concern over the safety of the abducted worshippers and appealed to security agencies to intensify surveillance and rescue operations to secure their release.

Kurmin Wali, Ungwan Gamu and Maro are rural communities in Kajuru LGA, a known hotspot for banditry and kidnappings in Southern Kaduna. The area is characterised by dense forests and difficult terrain, which armed groups have long exploited to establish hideouts and carry out attacks.

Residents of Kajuru have endured repeated incidents of mass abductions, killings and destruction of farmlands, forcing many villagers to flee their homes amid persistent insecurity. Despite ongoing military operations in parts of Southern Kaduna, bandits have continued to strike, frequently targeting places of worship, farmlands and highways.

The 177 worshippers were abducted on Sunday during a church service in Kurmin Wali, triggering widespread outrage and renewed calls from religious leaders, community stakeholders and civil society groups for decisive action to end mass kidnappings in Kaduna State.

Community sources said the abductors had earlier contacted leaders to demand the return of 17 motorcycles allegedly seized during recent military operations in the area as a condition for releasing the victims, further complicating efforts to negotiate their freedom.

The incident has heightened fear and tension across Kajuru LGA and neighbouring communities, as families of the abducted worshippers anxiously await news of their safe return.