172 kidnapped in Kaduna: Time to stop insecurity is now – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has raised alarm over reports that about 172 worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna State over the weekend, describing the situation as unacceptable and calling for urgent action to end insecurity in the country.

In a statement on Monday, Obi lamented what he described as the persistent and unchecked spread of insecurity across Nigeria, questioning how mass abductions have become frequent occurrences in the country.

“I have just been informed that yet again, at the weekend, about 172 worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna. This is another unfortunate consequence of a nation where insecurity has been allowed to grow unchecked and unchallenged,” he said.

While noting that government and police authorities have reportedly denied knowledge of the incident, Obi stressed that the recurring nature of such reports, whether confirmed or disputed, points to a deeper national crisis.

“Even with official denials, we must ask ourselves hard questions. Can we continue waking up to news of mass abductions, disputed figures, and denials while citizens live in fear?” he queried.

The former Anambra State governor recalled recent incidents of insecurity in states including Benue, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, and Plateau, noting that Nigeria continues to record alarming levels of violence despite not being at war.

“Nigeria is not at war, yet we are counting victims in numbers that rival conflict zones,” Obi said, adding that a government that fails to prioritise the protection of lives has misplaced its focus.

Obi expressed solidarity with the people of Kaduna and families affected by the reported abductions, assuring them of support and prayers.

“To the people of Kaduna, you are not alone. We stand with you, and to the families whose loved ones were taken, we share in your pain,” he said.

He added that if the reports are eventually confirmed, authorities must act swiftly to rescue the victims and prevent further occurrences, stressing that the time has come for decisive action against insecurity.

“Nigeria deserves a government that treats human life as sacred. The time to stop this insecurity is now,” Obi stated.