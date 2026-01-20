172 kidnapped in Kaduna: Rights Group accuses soldiers of blocking access to Kaduna community

A human rights organisation, Christian Solidarity Worldwide–Nigeria (CSW-N), has insisted that more than 100 worshippers were abducted by suspected bandits during coordinated attacks on churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, despite official denials by security agencies and local authorities.

CSW-N said the alleged abductions occurred on Sunday when heavily armed assailants attacked three churches in Kurmin Wali during worship services, forcibly taking over 100 congregants into the bush.

However, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Rabiu, and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Dauda Madaki, dismissed the reports, describing them as falsehoods being peddled by what they termed “conflict entrepreneurs.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the Government House in Kaduna, Rabiu and Madaki challenged those making the claims to provide the names and details of the alleged victims.

Madaki said he personally led security operatives to Kurmin Wali following reports of the incident but found no evidence to support claims of an attack. According to him, the churches mentioned showed no signs of violence, while traditional rulers and youth leaders in the area also denied that any abduction took place.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, CSW-N’s Research and Press Officer, Reuben Buhari, maintained that the abductions did occur and accused security operatives of obstructing independent verification of the incident.

The group alleged that its fact-finding team was prevented by soldiers from accessing Kurmin Wali, despite presenting valid identification.

According to the statement, after being delayed for about an hour, the team reached Makyali village and proceeded through an unmarked road toward Kurmin Wali.

“Thirty minutes later, as the team was about to enter Kurmin Wali, CSW-N encountered a military convoy, including the chairman of Kajuru Local Government, leaving the community,” the statement said.

“They later refused to allow the CSW-N team entry, despite repeated pleas and the presentation of full identification. The military officer who stopped the team said there was a standing order not to allow us in. Consequently, our team was escorted back to the main road leading to Kaduna.”

CSW-N further alleged that community sources told the organisation that the attackers arrived on motorcycles and on foot, divided into three groups, and simultaneously attacked the three churches.

The group said worshippers were forced into the bush, while elderly women and young children were later released. It added that 11 persons reportedly escaped.

According to CSW-N, as many as 167 persons were still in captivity at the time it engaged community sources, noting that efforts were ongoing to compile the names of those abducted.

Describing the alleged mass abduction as deeply troubling, the organisation accused both the Kaduna State and Federal Governments of failing to adequately protect rural communities from repeated attacks.