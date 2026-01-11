11 ships laden with aviation fuel, petrol, others arrive Lagos ports

No fewer than 11 ships have arrived at the Lekki, Tincan and Apapa ports in Lagos, awaiting discharge of crude oil, bulk urea, petrol, diesel and bulk gas.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) disclosed this in its publication called ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The document noted that 31 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive at Apapa, Lekki and Tin-Can Island Ports from Jan. 21 to Jan. 31.

NPA explained that the expected ships would carry petrol, gasoline, general cargoes, crude oil, empty containers, bulk sugar, condensate, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, and containers of various goods.

The document stated that 15 other ships were already at the ports, discharging containers, diesel, gypsum, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk pallets, bulk oil, bulk urea and crude oil.

Vanguard News