₦80.2bn Fraud Trial: Yahaya Bello presumed innocent until court verdict — EFCC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reiterated that former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, stressing that his ongoing trial does not amount to a conviction.

The Commission made the clarification amid public reactions to Bello’s reported intention to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in 2027, despite facing corruption charges.

Bello is currently standing trial before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, over alleged diversion and misappropriation of ₦80.2 billion in Kogi State funds during his tenure as governor.

Speaking on Monday while appearing on ARISE Television’s Morning Show, the EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Wilson Uwuajeren, explained that criminal prosecution in Nigeria is a gradual process that involves the presentation of witnesses and evidence before the court, which alone has the authority to determine guilt or innocence.

Uwuajeren said the trial is still ongoing and that the EFCC is diligently prosecuting the case in line with the law.

“The trial is still ongoing before the court. We are presenting witnesses and evidence. It is not the EFCC that will decide the matter; it is the court,” he said.

He noted that the 1999 Constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence for anyone standing trial, adding that Bello’s political ambitions or standing within his party have no bearing on the charges filed against him.

“As we speak, Yahaya Bello is under trial, but the Constitution presumes anyone under trial to be innocent until proven guilty. Whatever happens to him within his party is strictly party business and has nothing to do with the EFCC,” Uwuajeren stated.

He emphasised that the EFCC has no interest in partisan politics and remains focused solely on enforcing the law.

“The EFCC is not a political party. We are not interested in politics. We are a law enforcement agency, and our responsibility is to faithfully prosecute the charges before the court,” he said.

Uwuajeren reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring justice for both the prosecution and the defence, insisting that due process is being strictly followed in the handling of the case.

“Nothing has gone amiss in the prosecution of this matter. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served in accordance with the law,” he added.