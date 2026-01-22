₦152bn paid to contractors amid protest row

….As BAVCCA backs Finance Minister, urges dialogue

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association in Nigeria, BAVCCA, has defended the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka Anite, amid backlash from Monday’s disruptive protest by indigenous contractors at the Federal Ministry of Finance, revealing that ₦152 billion has already been disbursed to verified claimants.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, BAVCCA clarified that payments to contractors for duly verified contracts were released on Wednesday following rigorous checks, with the ministry confirming that about 80 percent of obligations have been processed.

While aligning fully with the government position, the association said: “The Federal Ministry of Finance confirmed today that ₦152 billion was paid yesterday (Wednesday) to contractors for duly verified contracts.”

Recall that contractors on Monday, blocked access to the ministry premises, temporarily barring the Minister of state, who assumed office less than a month ago – from her duties.

BAVCCA in a statement issued by its national secretary Tabuko Kennedy, stated that independent panel of enquiry, comprising content creators, journalists, and analysts, investigated and found the contractors’ grievances legitimate but predated the minister’s tenure.

“Our findings confirm that the contractors’ protest predated her assumption of office and was already being handled under the supervision of the Coordinating Minister,” the statement noted, describing any form of personalization of the issue against Anite as “unfair and misleading.”

Contractors reported financial strain from delays, but BAVCCA highlighted ongoing resolutions.

“Payments have commenced and are ongoing. Several contractors confirmed receipt of payments or partial settlements,” the panel reported, urging the completion of remaining verified claims.

On reports of a gunshot during the protest, BAVCCA called for caution: “Security agencies have commenced investigations to determine the source of the sound. We urge restraint and caution against spreading unverified claims.”

The association stressed shared responsibility across agencies, finding “no evidence of bad faith, obstruction, or personal misconduct by the Minister.”

While affirming the right to protest, it condemned the blockade: “Blocking public offices and preventing officials from performing their duties undermines governance and public safety.”

BAVCCA framed the incident as “systemic administrative challenges rather than personal failure or negligence by the Honourable Minister.”

It called on the federal government to conclude outstanding verified payments and also urged contractors to embrace dialogue-driven resolution.

It further told the media to report responsibly and avoid inflammatory narratives.

“Constructive engagement, transparency, and respect for institutions remain the best path forward,” the statement emphasized.