Zulum appoints Ooni Chancellor of state varsity

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

By Shina Abubakar

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has appointed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as the Chancellor of Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Speaking at the presentation of the appointment letter to the monarch at his palace in Ife on Tuesday, Governor Zulum said the appointment was driven by the monarch’s passion to add value to the institution.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Bukar Tijani, he said Oba Adeyeye, who currently serves as the Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is not only an advocate for quality education for youths but also a royal father of many endeavours.

“We presented to His Imperial Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, his appointment letter as the Chancellor of the Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri. This university has been there, but it is having its first graduates under the new name. It is not a hidden secret but common knowledge that the Ooni of Ife is a royal father who has a lot behind him, not only in the education field but in other endeavors of life.

“He is also Chancellor to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and he also has his own University. So, His Excellency the Executive Governor is a very close person to the Ooni of Ife, and the Ooni has accepted to be the Chancellor of the university so that he can add value”, he added.

Speaking on the bond between Ife and Borno Kingdoms, he said the relationship dates back centuries, and the appointment rekindled the ties between the two ancient kingdoms.

His words, “The Ooni of Ife is not only a royal father in South West Nigeria; he is a royal father in the whole of Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa. And as I have mentioned earlier, the kingdom of Kanem, Borno, goes a long way, and the Ife Kingdom also goes a very long way.

“Both kingdoms are old kingdoms in Africa that have been there for more than 1,000 years. And this appointment rekindle this relations, and it is a testament that traditional relations can be rejuvenated in order to a better united Nigeria”.

Responding to his appointment, Oba Adeyeye applauded the Borno State government for finding him worthy of the appointment as he vowed that he would add value to the development and realisation of the institution’s vision.

He also traced the relationship between the Ile-Ife kingdom and Kanem-Bornu Empire, disclosing that their progenitors were cousins and they remain one of the oldest empires in Africa, which was never invaded by external forces.

He said, “I will not let you down, I will bring value to the realisation of the vision of the university. I am very passionate about education. This same energy and passion that I am using for my own university and the University of Nigeria, I will bring to your university.

“I have a strong connection with Kanem-Bornu. We are cousins, we have a strong bond, and we have a lot of things in common. We are the only kingdom that was never overtaken by the Uthman Dan Fodio movement. If you go through history, we are the two oldest kingdoms.

“You are welcoming me back home. I love dynamism, don’t make me a figurehead chancellor, I want to add value, you should give me a task to deliver, I will do it gladly.”

Vanguard News