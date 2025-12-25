Zamfara cautions health workers against negligence 

The Zamfara government has cautioned health personnel against absenteeism and negligence to enhance effective service delivery.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Maradun, said this on Friday in Dansadau, when she led officials of the ministry for Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) to General Hospital across the 14 local government areas of the state.

The exercise is being led by the Commissioner, supported by Directors and Heads of parastatals under the ministry.

The team began the exercise with visits to Dansadau and Magami General Hospitals in Maru and Gusau LGAs, respectively.

Maradun said that the state government would not condone absenteeism or negligence of duty by workers, stressing that accountability and dedication were critical to strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

She said the exercise was aimed at monitoring and evaluating the condition of health facilities, assessing service delivery, staff performance, and the overall functionality of secondary health facilities.

Maradun explained that the exercise would cover all general hospitals and health facilities in the 14 LGAs to ensure quality healthcare delivery for citizens.

“We are going to supervise all health facilities to monitor and evaluate their conditions and ensure that services are delivered effectively,” Maradun said.

She commended the medical directors, nurses and medical personnel for their commitment and presence at their duty posts.

She assured that the exercise would improve standards, promote efficiency and enhance service delivery across public health facilities.