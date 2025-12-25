Zamfara approves N5 billion for Zurmi nursing school reconstruction

The Zamfara State Government has approved N5 billion for the reconstruction of the School of Nursing in Zurmi Local Government Area.



The approval was announced by Governor Dauda Lawal during the flag-off of a cash assistance programme for 850 beneficiaries in Zurmi.

Governor Lawal, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mani Malam Mummuni Masamar Mudi, said the intervention underscored his administration’s commitment to implementing impactful projects across the state’s 14 local government areas.

A statement issued at the weekend by the Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Shehu Adamu Gusau, said this is part of measures to strengthen healthcare service delivery across the state..



The governor also disclosed that arrangements had been concluded for the demolition and reconstruction of the Zurmi Emirate Palace, a move aimed at preserving and enhancing the cultural and traditional heritage of the people.



He further revealed that a ₦2 billion contract had been awarded for the construction of Kanwa Road, while work was ongoing on the construction of seven kilometres of the Zurmi–Rukudawa Road, three kilometres of roads within Zurmi town, and three kilometres of roads in Moriki. According to him, the Zurmi Primary Healthcare Centre and the General Hospital are also undergoing renovation.



Governor Lawal commended the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Alhaji Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi, for sponsoring the cash assistance initiative and urged other political office holders to emulate the gesture in supporting citizens’ welfare.

Earlier, Alhaji Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi said the initiative was designed to complement the state government’s efforts at providing social support and easing the economic hardship faced by residents.

He explained that the 850 beneficiaries were selected from polling units across wards in Zurmi Local Government Area and would each receive ₦20,000.



In their goodwill messages, the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, and the Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Council described the initiative as commendable and worthy of emulation.