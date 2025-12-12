Yuletide: Troops kill 3, recover 2 motorcycles in Benue

Troops of Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have killed three suspected bandits and recovered two motorcycles in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters JTF OPWS, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Makurdi.

Zubairu said the operation, which was supported by the Nigeria Police Force and the Benue State Community Protection Guards, took place on Thursday.

The acting media officer said that following intelligence reports, the team confronted the criminal group at their illegal roadblock along the road connecting Aturuku, Wembe and Ayati villages in Borkyo council ward.

Zubairu said intelligence reviewed that the armed gang had been ambushing and dispossessing innocent travellers who unknowingly approached the blocked junction.

“On making contact with the criminals, the troops engaged them decisively, resulting in the neutralisation of three criminals, while others fled into nearby bushes.

“In the course of the operation, two motorcycles used by the criminals were recovered, and a heightened search effort is currently under way to locate and apprehend those who fled.

“Subsequent findings revealed that the three neutralised individuals belonged to a notorious syndicate responsible for widespread insecurity, including repeated kidnappings across Ukum LGA.

“Their activities are believed to be connected to recent abduction cases reported around the Zaki-Biam Yam Market vicinity,” he said.

He added that community members later identified the deceased suspects as Sughter Abelebe and Sughnen Abelebe, both from Ugbaam Council Ward, and a third individual from Tse Kpeakaa, Kundav Council Ward.

The Force Commander, OPWS, Maj-Gen Moses Gara, applauded the synergy amongst the security personnel and commended their courage, discipline, and professional conduct throughout the mission.

Gara encouraged the troops to maintain the operational drive, deepen intelligence-led operations, and reinforce security presence in high-risk communities.

The commander reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of OPWS to defending lives, enhancing civil authority, and restoring lasting peace across the joint operation areas.