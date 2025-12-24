Yuletide: Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue 24 passengers in Benue

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Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have foiled a kidnap attempt along the Otukpo–Enugu Road in Benue and rescued 24 passengers.

Lt Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters JTF OPWS, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Zubairu said the incident, which occurred in Amoda in Ohimini Local Government Area on Monday night, forced the kidnappers to flee and abandon the passengers.

He said the troops who acted on a distress call swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The armed criminals had emerged from the bush and briefly occupied an existing checkpoint.

“The assailants subsequently stopped two 18-seater commercial buses travelling from Jos, Plateau, to Ibadan, Oyo State, and attempted to abduct all passengers.

“However, the timely intervention of troops of OPWS led to a firefight that compelled the kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into the bush.

“In the initial encounter, 15 passengers were rescued and handed over to the Nigerian Police Division, Otukpo, while six adults and four minors were declared missing.

“Subsequent operations led to the rescue of an additional five adults and all four minors now in custody of the Police Area Command, Otukpo, with search efforts ongoing to locate the remaining missing passenger,” he said.

According to the statement, the Force Commander, OPWS, Maj.-Gen. Moses Gara, has commended the troops for their prompt response and professionalism.

Gera reaffirmed the Task Force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property within its area of responsibility.

He said they would sustain offensive operations, intelligence-led patrols, and coordinated engagements with sister security agencies to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

The commander further assured the people of a hitch-free yuletide celebration in Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States.

He prayed that the season brings God’s abundant mercy, peace, and enduring joy to families and communities.

He urged all believers to remain united, shun all forms of violence, and live by the noble virtues exemplified by the Lord Jesus Christ of love, humility, tolerance, and compassion. (NAN)