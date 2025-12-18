Yuletide: Police deploy 2,202 personnel in FCT

Egbetokun

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has deployed 2,202 personnel across the territory ahead of the Yuletide.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Miller Dantawaye, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the deployment was a proactive measure to ensure a peaceful, secure, and hitch-free celebration for residents and visitors of the FCT.

Dantawaye said police personnel had been strategically positioned at places of worship, recreational and event centres, major highways, motor parks, and other public spaces.

“These deployments are complemented by increased visibility policing and intelligence-led patrols.

“Identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties that may be exploited by criminal elements are being closely monitored and, where necessary, raided to forestall criminal activities.

“Tactical units, rapid response squads, and patrol teams are actively engaged, supported by intensified vehicular and foot patrols across the FCT,” said.

The CP said the command was also working in close collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure comprehensive and coordinated security coverage throughout the festive period.

He said Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units had been deployed to conduct routine sweeps at places of worship and other public gathering points.

According to him, general security monitoring has also been heightened to promptly detect and neutralise any threat to public safety.

Dantawaye said the ban on the use of fireworks, firecrackers, banga, knock-out, or any similar explosive devices was still prohibited within the FCT.

He urged the public to desist from such acts, adding that anyone found in possession or use of the items would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The CP enjoined residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or items to the nearest police station or to the command through its emergency lines on 08032003913, 08028940883.

Dantawaye extended the command’s warm festive greetings to residents and visitors of the FCT and pledged to sustain peace, safety, and public order in the territory.

Vanguard News