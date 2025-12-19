Yuletide: Police assure residents of adequate security in Ogun

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the festive season.

Ogunlowo gave the assurance in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration across the state.

The commissioner called on members of the public to embrace the slogan “See Something, Say Something”, stressing that timely and credible information from residents remained key to crime prevention and effective policing.

According to him, the Ogun Police Command has strengthened its operational strategies and deployment across critical locations.

“Our men would be deployed to major highways, recreational centres, places of worship and other public spaces to forestall criminal activities during the period.

“Also, the Gateway Shield Platform has been created to further enhance security and serve as a fast and reliable channel for reporting security concerns and general complaints across the state,” he said.

Ogunlowo urged residents to report incidents through the toll-free line 0800 000 9111, the Gateway Shield mobile application available on the Play Store and App Store, and the website www.thegatewayshield.com.

He assured residents that all reports received through the platform would attract a prompt and professional response from the command at all times.

The police commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, noting that officers and men had been placed on alert to respond swiftly to distress calls.

Ogunlowo also advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel at odd hours and to report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest police station.

He wished residents a peaceful, safe and crime-free festive season. (NAN)