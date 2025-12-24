Yuletide: Lagos Police deploy 5,000 personnel for security

Jimoh

The Police Command in Lagos State has deployed more than 5,000 police personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful and secure Christmas and New Year celebration for residents and visitors.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday evening by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi.

She said deployment followed the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh’s order, in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr kayode Egbetokun.

Adebisi said the security operation involved conventional police officers, tactical units, intelligence operatives, marine police and special squads strategically positioned across the state to guarantee safety throughout the festive period.

“The operation is aimed at monitoring individuals or groups whose activities could threaten public peace, preventing criminal infiltration through the waterways and forestalling any breach of security during and after the celebrations.

“Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and heads of tactical units have been directed to intensify patrols, ensure visibility policing and maintain round-the-clock surveillance across all parts of Lagos State before, during and after the festivities, ” she said.

She said that officers on duty had been charged to remain professional, courteous and firm in the discharge of their responsibilities.

To address traffic congestion usually associated with the festive rush, the spokesperson said that more than 5,000 personnel had been deployed for traffic management duties on major highways, inner roads and identified traffic-prone areas across the state.

In a bid to further reduce road accidents, Adebisi said Jimoh held a strategic meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, alongside other security and safety agencies.

She noted that participants at the meeting included representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Controller of Works, among others.

She said that the meeting focused on sustainable measures to reduce road accidents and enhance public safety during the festive season.

Adebisi also revealed that joint police teams comprising conventional officers, tactical squads, smart operatives and intelligence units had been deployed across the state to clamp down on traffic robbers, hoodlums and other criminal elements seeking to exploit the festive period.

According to her, special attention is being given to the security of places of worship, recreational centres, nightclubs, markets, motor parks and other public gathering points expected to witness increased human traffic during the celebrations.

The police image maker assured residents and visitors of the command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property throughout the festive season and beyond.

She urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious activities or incidents to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264 and 08039344870. (NAN)