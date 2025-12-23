Yuletide: Lagos orders removal of unauthorized gated streets, calls for compliance

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has directed communities operating gated streets to ensure that gates are opened daily from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. during the festive season to ease traffic flow, warning that non-compliance could attract sanctions.

The government also instructed owners of gates and structures erected on public roads without prior approval from the Ministry of Transportation to remove them within seven days of the notice.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, issued the directive in a statement on Tuesday.

Osiyemi said, “This directive aligns with established state guidelines and the THEMES+ Agenda of the current administration, which prioritises free traffic flow, safety of lives and property, and enhancing the ease of doing business in Lagos State.”

While acknowledging the security benefits of gated streets, the government emphasised the need to maintain unobstructed vehicular movement, particularly on alternative routes currently experiencing increased traffic due to festive travel, commercial activities, tourism, and entertainment events.

The Ministry of Transportation assured the public that enforcement measures would be implemented to guarantee unrestricted access in and out of all gated streets, aiming to prevent traffic congestion and safeguard lives and property.

Osiyemi added, “The Lagos State Government remains committed to making tourism, commerce, and travel a pleasant and worthwhile experience for residents and visitors during the festive period and beyond.”