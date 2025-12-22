Yuletide: IGP orders massive deployment of personnel nationwide

Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the strategic deployment of police personnel and operational assets across the country to ensure a safe, peaceful, and crime-free Christmas and New Year celebration.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the order is in line with the Force’s proactive security strategy for the festive season.

“The IGP has directed all Zonal AIGs and State Command CP’s to intensify patrols, visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and confidence-building engagements throughout the period,” Hundeyin said in a statement on Monday.

“Specialized units, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Command, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, Special Intervention Squad, Highway Patrol, Marine Police, and the Air-wing, have been placed on heightened operational readiness.

“The deployment also focuses on places of worship, recreational centres, markets, parks, event venues, transport terminals, highways, critical national infrastructure, and other high-density public spaces.

“Additional patrol teams and surveillance units have also been activated to cover inter-state routes and major expressways to prevent road-related crimes, traffic disorder, and accidents.

“The deployed officers have been charged to be firm but courteous in the discharge of their duties.

“The IGP further ordered all Commands to sustain raids on identified black spots, forests, criminal hideouts, and flashpoints, as well as strengthen collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure holistic security coverage.

“While wishing all Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead, the Inspector-General of Police urges citizens to remain vigilant, celebrate responsibly, and report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through available emergency lines.

“The Nigeria Police Force assures of steadfast devotion to ensuring that all Nigerians enjoy the Yuletide season and beyond in an atmosphere of peace, safety, and security.”