Yuletide gloom in Ibadan as hardship, insecurity dampen Christmas celebration

By Adeola Badru

Christmas celebrations in many parts of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, were largely low-key this year as residents lamented economic hardship, rising cost of food items, insecurity and high transportation fares, which combined to dampen the festive mood in the state.

Vanguard correspondent who went round the metropolis, observed that churches recorded moderate attendance, while social gatherings, street parties and family outings were far fewer compared to previous years.

Markets that are usually bustling days to Christmas were relatively calm, with traders lamenting poor sales. Popular recreation centres and hotels also witnessed low patronage, as many families chose to stay indoors.

Unlike previous years when streets were adorned with colourful decorations and filled with revellers, this year’s Christmas was marked by quiet neighbourhoods and limited movement

Some residents attributed the reduced activities to fear of crime and the high cost of fuel required to power generators amid unstable electricity supply.

Speaking with Vanguard in Ibadan, a public school teacher, Mrs Bolanle Afolayan, said the harsh economic realities forced families to prioritise basic needs over celebrations.

“Christmas came quietly this year. Prices of food are unbearable. A small chicken now costs what we used to buy a big one for.”

“We just cooked what we could afford and thanked God for life. Many parents are still struggling to pay school-related expenses, so celebration was not a priority,” she said.

At Bodija Market, traders expressed disappointment over poor sales, describing the season as one of the toughest in recent times.

They noted that sales were slower even compared to the immediate past year.

Mrs Funke Olatunji, a rice dealer, told Vanguard that customers were no longer buying in bulk.

“People are complaining and walking away. Some will ask for half a bag of rice instead of a full bag. Last year was better than this.”

“This Christmas did not favour traders at all. Even drinks and cooking oil are not moving as expected,” she lamented.

Commercial transport operators also reported a sharp drop in intercity travel, attributing it to poor road conditions and fear of insecurity on major highways.

A commercial driver, Mr Sola Adebayo, said many intending travellers cancelled their trips at the last minute.

“Some are also afraid of travelling because of kidnapping and robbery. Normally, Christmas is our best period, but this year the rush was not there,” he said.

A civil servant, Mr Adekunle Lawal, noted that families were choosing simpler, church-focused celebrations with little or no social gatherings.

“We went to church and shared a small meal at home. There was no party. People are just managing to survive and praying that things will improve next year,” he said.

Despite the subdued celebrations, religious leaders urged residents to remain hopeful and grateful, stressing that the essence of Christmas transcends material celebrations.

A cleric in Ibadan, Pastor Bayo Olukimi, who spoke with Vanguard, said Christmas was not about extravagance but reflection and unity.

“The essence of Christmas is love, peace and reflection. Even in hard times, people should celebrate responsibly, avoid unnecessary pressure and continue to support one another,” he advised.

Meanwhile, many residents expressed hope that the new year would bring economic relief, improved security and better living conditions to enable more vibrant celebrations in the future across Oyo State.