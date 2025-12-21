Yuletide: FCCPC vows action against unjustified transport fare hike

By Progress Godfrey

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned inter-city road transport operators to stop arbitrary fare hikes during the yuletide as complaints from travellers surge nationwide.

In a statement issued by FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs Ondaje Ijagwu on Sunday, the Commission said it is responding to growing reports of unexplained fare increases across major routes during the festive travel rush.

The FCCPC said it understands that higher demand and operating costs may affect pricing but stressed that passengers must be properly informed and protected, adding that unfair practices will not be tolerated.

“The Commission recognises that seasonal demand, operational pressures and other legitimate cost factors may affect transport pricing. However, consumers are entitled to clear, accurate, and timely information on fares before travel. Any fare adjustment must therefore be transparently communicated and applied fairly.

“The FCCPC also notes that these complaints are arising at a time when there are reports of reductions in the pump price of premium motor spirit across parts of the country. While fuel cost is only one of several inputs that may influence transport fares, increases that are not properly explained or disclosed raise valid consumer protection concerns,” the statement said.

The Commission disclosed that its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tunji Bello, is leading intensified monitoring of transport pricing throughout the festive season, explaining that these engagements are preventive.

Mr Bello said the FCCPC has stepped up engagement with transport unions, park managers and operators across the country to promote responsible pricing, orderly market behaviour and voluntary compliance.

He warned that while fare increases are not illegal, any action that exploits travellers or takes advantage of peak season demand could attract sanctions under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The EVC added that practices such as poor fare disclosure, coercion and coordinated pricing among operators will face strict scrutiny, urging consumers to confirm fares, keep payment records and report abuses through its official channels.

Vanguard News