Yuletide: FAAN directs airlines to review schedules to curb flight delays

By Nnasom David, Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on airlines to review their flight schedules ahead of the Christmas season to reduce delays and cancellations commonly experienced during the yuletide travel rush.

Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during a retreat organised for the FAAN Governing Board and stakeholders with the theme: “Future-proofing FAAN: Leadership, Modernisation and Strategic Renewal.”

Kuku said the agency has begun holding weekly facilitation meetings with airlines, ground handlers, and other critical stakeholders to ensure smooth flight operations and an improved passenger experience throughout December and January.

She added that efforts are underway to repair faulty cooling systems, resolve power supply challenges, and maintain a clean and sanitary environment at airports during the festive period.

“Crucially, we must ensure that all our airports are safe, secure, and welcoming spaces for our guests, who are the reason for our existence,” she said.

“We know that a challenge we continue to have during the peak period is delays from airlines. We are asking the airlines, in conjunction with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to review their schedules and make information available in a timely manner where delays exist. We are working closely together to ensure smooth operations this holiday period.”

Kuku disclosed that FAAN has increased the frequency of stakeholder meetings from quarterly to weekly to ensure better coordination.

“So, I can assure Nigerians that during the peak period, we are making our environment comfortable from a passenger experience perspective. We are ensuring that the cooling systems are functional and working overnight,” she added.

Addressing sanitation concerns, she noted that FAAN has engaged facility managers—beyond just cleaners—to improve cleanliness at major airports.

“We have seen complaints about the sanitary environment. We are pulling in facility managers into most major airports because we have noticed some culpability on their part,” she said.

On power challenges, especially in Lagos, Kuku said the authority is working closely with the distribution company and enhancing backup systems to guarantee steady power during operations.

Speaking on FAAN’s 2024 revenue drive, she stated that both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue have grown significantly.

“Under the leadership of this present administration, where we took over in December 2023, we have increased our revenue significantly, not just due to FX fluctuations,” she said. “Our non-aeronautical revenue has increased by over 50 per cent. Our aeronautical revenue—landing, parking, and passenger service charges—has also increased. We are on track with our revenue targets and are excited that FAAN will continue to be a self-sustaining agency.”