Yuletide: Enugu CP reaffirms ban on fireworks, bush burning

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mamman Giwa, has reaffirmed the ban on the sale and unauthorised use of fireworks, commonly called “knockouts” or “bangers”, across the state during the yuletide.

The commissioner said this in a statement issued by the command spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Giwa said the measure was aimed at preventing criminals from exploiting fireworks, minimising public panic and safeguarding lives and property.

“Individuals and businesses involved in the sale or use of fireworks are urged to desist immediately, as violators will face the full weight of the law.

“Parents and guardians are also advised to caution their children and wards against purchasing or using fireworks,” he said.

The commissioner also cautioned against bush burning during this harmattan season, adding that such acts pose serious risks of fire outbreaks capable of endangering lives, destroying property and disrupting community life.

According to him, offenders will be duly prosecuted.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperate with the police to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season.

“Suspicious persons and criminal activities should be reported to the nearest police station or to the Command via 08032003702 or 08086671202; and the Enugu State Command-and-Control Centre on 112, 09134666668, or 09134448093.”