Yuletide: APC member gifts 1,000 Lagos residents food, cash

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Sawyer Sunday, has empowered no fewer than 1,000 vulnerable residents with food and cash gifts to bring them succour.

The event was held on Sunday at the Nawarudeen Secondary School, Oyingbo, in Lagos

The convener noted that the items were extended especially to old people, widows, and the less privileged, to ease their plights, and also in the spirit of yuletide.

Speaking with newsmen during the outreach, he said that the initiative is aimed at uplifting families to celebrate the season with joy and peace.

According to him, the initiative also underscores a collaboration between constituency representatives and the Federal Government’s social welfare drive during the festive season.

“This gathering is to share yuletide joy by giving rice and money to residents; the idea is to make sure that families have food at home, while supporting President Bola Tinubu’s effort to put smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

In his remark, a former Councillor, Mr Jimoh Kamal, described the event as being impactful, adding that there was visible relief among beneficiaries, who had no hope for the yuletide.

“The people are happy because some of them had nothing to eat this yuletide, but now, they have food and money,” he said.

Reacting to the gesture, the coordinator of ward A, Lagos Mainland, Mrs Adenike Adeleye, noted that a passionate leader would understand the needs of the people.

She added that the outreach reflects efforts to bring the government’s support directly to the grassroots.

“Leadership means knowing your people’s needs and acting on them; through the outreach, we ensure that government initiatives will positively impact citizens, especially during this festive period,” she said.

In appreciation of the gesture, a beneficiary known simply as Iya Biliku thanked the party member for his kindness.

“I deeply appreciate the honourable’s thoughtful gift; it has brought immense joy and brightened our hearts this festive season,” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunday aspires to occupy a seat in Lagos Mainland Constituency II.

Vanguard News