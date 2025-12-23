Youth, tech drive Nigeria’s healthcare transformation at STACK Fair

By Sola Ogundipe

The 2025 edition of the STACK Reform Health Fair delivered one of the most compelling demonstrations yet of youth-driven innovation and cross-sector collaboration in Nigeria’s health ecosystem.

Held at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, University of Lagos, the fair drew more than 550 students, professionals, innovators, and policymakers, filling the venue under the theme “Tomorrow’s Healthcare Today.”

At the opening, Prof. Ademola Oremosu, Provost of the College of Medicine, UNILAG, speaking on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to health innovation, research, and youth empowerment.

In her keynote address, underscoring the urgency of building sustainable and equitable health systems, Dr. Mujidat Babah of eHA Clinics outlined frameworks for resilient healthcare business models, while Dr. Lawal Wakeel Olaide of the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, representing the Minister of State for Health, emphasised cross-sector synergy as the backbone of health equity.

Additional insights came from Chisom Mefor of the Digital Health Interoperability Network, Adekunle Dalton-Oke of ABC Health, and Adedayo David Ojo of TechCabal, each highlighting the role of data, private capital, and interoperability in shaping Nigeria’s digital health future.

The workshops provided hands-on learning, with AWS/Cloud Plexo demystifying cloud-powered healthcare solutions and NITHUB introducing secondary school students to artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Dr. Toni Adeyemi, on behalf of the Lagos State Government, reinforced official support for digital health adoption and youth-led innovation.

The Northwest Petroleum Secondary School Innovation Competition electrified the audience, with International School, UNILAG clinching first place for its creative health-tech solution. Other winners included Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Vetland Senior College, and Queen’s College, Yaba.

At the Tech Expo, startups like WellMama, SerielleHealth, and Dycovue showcased maternal health support tools, digital health data optimization, and diagnostic imaging innovations, underscoring the depth of Nigeria’s emerging health-tech landscape.

A dynamic panel on “Digital Health & AI” explored how technology is transforming patient care, clinical workflows, and healthcare business models.

Closing the fair, Rad Bayode Oke Thomas, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Wealth Creation, challenged Nigeria to position itself as a health innovation leader within the Commonwealth. His call for global competitiveness and deeper youth investment echoed the day’s central theme: the future of healthcare must be inclusive, innovative, and people-centered.

The KB Fellowship Spotlight capped the event, celebrating fellows in health tech, business of healthcare, and clinical informatics, with mentors highlighting the transformational role of professional development in shaping future leaders.

The STACK Reform Health Fair 2025 was not just another conference, but a blueprint for Nigeria’s healthcare future, proving that with technology, creativity, and collaboration, tomorrow’s healthcare is already here.