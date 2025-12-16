Youth engagement key to blue economy success — Tinubu’s aide

President Tinubu

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has said the success of the administration’s blue economy vision—anchored on growth, job creation and global competitiveness—depends largely on how well young Nigerians understand and identify with it.

Olusegun made this known in Abuja while addressing journalists at a media parley ahead of the Blue Economy Investment Summit scheduled to hold in Lagos from March 9 to 11, 2026.

He stressed that effective governance in the digital age requires strong storytelling and public engagement, noting that policies cannot thrive if citizens, particularly youths, feel disconnected from them.

“The President’s vision for the blue economy is about growth, jobs and global competitiveness, but that vision will only grow if Nigerians, especially young Nigerians, understand it and see themselves in it,” he said.

According to him, the media and digital community are critical partners in driving this process. “We are not spectators in this journey; we are partners. Together, we can make the new economy something Nigerians don’t just hear about, but believe in and actively participate in,” Olusegun added.

He described the blue economy as one of Nigeria’s most untapped opportunities, lamenting that weak communication has widened the gap between policy formulation and public understanding.

“The blue economy is one of the most exciting opportunities Nigeria has right now, but many Nigerians hear the term and tune out. It sounds big, technical and distant from daily reality. My job is to bridge that gap—turn serious policies into conversations people care about, understand and share,” he said.

Olusegun explained that the Tinubu-led administration is deliberately leveraging digital platforms to engage young Nigerians, who constitute over 70 per cent of the population. He noted that youths are not opposed to information, but to content that is dull or overly technical.

“Young people do not hate information; they hate boring information. Our attention span is about 30 seconds. Instead of big grammar, show a short video of how goods move faster at the ports or a young Nigerian explaining logistics in 30 seconds,” he said.

The presidential aide disclosed that President Tinubu holds weekly briefings with his media team to review public feedback on government policies, adding that the administration is open to correcting mistakes when valid concerns are raised.

“One thing about this administration is that it is not afraid to make mistakes or correct them. Valid complaints are escalated to the President, and policies are reviewed where necessary,” Olusegun stated.

He also called for greater collaboration with influencers and content creators, urging that they be seen as partners in governance rather than mere amplifiers of official messages.

“This is not about propaganda; it is about participation,” he said, adding that content creators are trusted voices who can explain policies in relatable and indigenous languages to grassroots audiences.

Olusegun further urged stakeholders to highlight the vast but largely unknown career opportunities within the maritime sector, noting that youth unemployment could be reduced if the sector is properly demystified and made attractive.

“If we want this vision to outlive us, we must train the next generation and show them how the blue economy puts food on the table and creates careers,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Innovations Hub, Princess Ronke Kosoko, said the organisation is positioning itself as a one-stop platform for maritime innovation, policy advocacy, education and youth empowerment.

She explained that the hub aims to connect stakeholders across the maritime value chain, support MSMEs, promote inclusive growth, and reposition Nigeria’s maritime industry as a key driver of national economic development.