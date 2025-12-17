You are pursuing a personal vendetta against me, Malami tackles EFCC boss

By Haruna Aliyu

Following the continued detention of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami,his detention has taken a new twist as Malami described his detention by the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, as a personal vendetta.

Malami, through his media aide, Muhammed Bello Doka, said that the commission chief lacks moral and constitutional rights to detain or investigate him.

Referring to our sour relationship with the commission boss, he said Ayo Salami committee now fuels hatred towards the former minister, aggravating his pursuit of a personal vendetta.

“No law in the country allows a man to investigate a suspect he had a long-standing frosty relationship with, detain or investigate him, his continued stay in the custody of EFCC constitute bare human rights abuse.”

He insisted that the commission boss lacks moral and constitutional rights to investigate Malami because there already exists a personal dislike.



Doka stressed that the EFCC boss has no right to continue to preside over a matter that is legally untenable and indefensible between him and Malami; therefore, he should allow constitutional procedure to guide the matter, not continue to detain him without a cogent reason, which, if any, is driven by personal vendetta.