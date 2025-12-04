Yari never said Tinubu was caged in Aso Villa – Official

Abdulaziz Yari

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Water Resources Senator Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zamfara West) did not say that President Bola Tinubu has been caged inside the Presidential Villa, according to his ally Aminu Shehu.

In a statement, Shehu said that the claim, which emerged on social media after the One Nigeria Project Conference in Abuja, was false news and should be discarded.

He dismissed the publication as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and stir unnecessary political tension.

According to Shehu, Senator Yari delivered remarks strongly praising President Tinubu and calling for unity among Nigerians. He said the lawmaker highlighted the president’s dedication to restoring stability and driving development across the country.

Yari, he said, clearly stated that President Tinubu has been “working tirelessly, receiving detailed briefs from all key sectors of the nation because he is determined to move Nigeria forward.”

The statement read, “A widely circulated social media report on Wednesday falsely alleged that former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ‘caged’ inside the Presidential Villa.

“The claim, which emerged after the One Nigeria Project Conference in Abuja, has been confirmed as fake news. Individuals close to the senator dismissed the publication as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and stir unnecessary political tension.

“In reality, Senator Yari delivered remarks strongly praising President Tinubu and calling for unity among Nigerians. Yari highlighted the President’s dedication to restoring stability and driving development across the country.

“He stated that President Tinubu has been working tirelessly, receiving detailed briefs from all key sectors of the nation because he is determined to move Nigeria forward. According to Yari, the President is deeply engaged in the nation’s challenges and committed to finding solutions that benefit all citizens. Yari went further to explain that many of the problems facing Nigeria are self-inflicted and require collective responsibility to overcome.

“This is because so many havoc were initiated by we ourselves, but we need to come together,” he said, stressing that national cohesion is the only path to real progress.

“He revealed that he personally informed President Tinubu about his attendance at the conference: ‘I was with the President in the night and I told him that I would be here, and if he has time, he should watch what we are doing. And I think this organization should be given the support,'” the statement said.

“Senator Yari also addressed the negative rhetoric often targeted at the President, emphasizing that many of the criticisms come from individuals who should know better. The problem is the elite. You have people abusing Tinubu. You are abusing him because you know the problem more than the truth,” he said, noting that honesty, responsibility, and patriotism are needed to move the country forward.

The statement said, “Yari concluded that achieving ‘One Nigeria’ requires unity of purpose, cooperation, and a shared commitment to growth and development. His statements stand in sharp contrast to the false claims circulating online.”