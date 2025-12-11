Yakubu, Omokri, Fani-Kayode in Senate for ambassadorial screening

Several ambassadorial nominees, including former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri, and former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, appeared before the Senate on Thursday for their screening.

They were among a long list of nominees who arrived early at the National Assembly complex ahead of the exercise.

Also in attendance were former Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senator Grace Bent, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Senator Ita Enang, Senator Nora Daduut, and other former ministers, lawmakers, and serving ambassadors invited for the session.

Following brief introductions, the Senate applied its long-standing tradition of allowing former ministers, ambassadors, and lawmakers to “take a bow and leave,” concluding their appearance without further questioning.

Details later…