WSL: Super Falcons’ goalie, Nnadozie wins ‘Save of the Month’

Nnadozie

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria international and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named the winner of the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) Save of the Month award for November, earning recognition for her outstanding stop in the match against Liverpool.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who joined Brighton ahead of the current WSL season, has quickly become a fan favourite for her commanding presence, sharp reflexes, and consistency between the posts. Her award-winning save came during Brighton’s hard-fought clash with Liverpool, where Nnadozie showcased her exceptional agility to deny a goal-bound effort that seemed certain to hit the back of the net.

The moment occurred when she saved Liverpool’s Fuka Nagano’s effort onto the cross bar before the ball went out of play. The save immediately drew applause from spectators and was replayed widely across WSL platforms, with analysts describing it as one of the standout goalkeeping displays of the season.

Already celebrated as one of Africa’s top goalkeepers, Nnadozie continues to build her reputation in England’s top tier, where she has delivered a series of confident and mature performances for Brighton.

Her WSL honour also reinforces the growing influence of Nigerian women footballers abroad. As the Super Falcons’ first-choice goalkeeper, Nnadozie has earned global praise for her penalty saves, leadership qualities, and consistency on the international stage.

She is CAF Women’s goalkeeper for 2025.