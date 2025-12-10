World Human Rights Day: Lagos to release 91 inmates

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State



By Deborah Oladeji, LAGOS

As part of activities marking the 2025 United Nations Human Rights Day, the Lagos State Government has approved the release and commutation of sentences for 91 inmates as part of efforts to deepen access to justice and uphold fundamental rights.

Announcing the development at a press briefing in Lagos, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, said the annual observance on December 10 reinforces the global pledge to dignity, equality and the rule of law.

He described the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights as “the moral and legal compass for nations committed to justice and human dignity.”

He recalled that Lagos set up the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights in 1999 after years of military rule, explaining that it was created “as a deliberate democratic intervention to empower citizens, provide access to justice and ensure that abuses of the past never return.”

According to him, the Directorate handled about 1,950 petitions in the past year, resolving 1,200 cases through mediation, with the remaining matters under investigation or in court.

He added that the state is currently handling nearly 50 fundamental rights cases at both the Federal and State High Courts, involving issues such as unlawful arrests, police misconduct, property rights and child custody disputes.

Highlighting the state’s commitment to justice reforms, he announced the phased release of inmates: “The Governor approved the release of 80 inmates who have served over 70 per cent of their terms, while six inmates will be released by January 31, 2026, three by February 28, 2026, one by March 31, 2026, and others by April 30, 2026, bringing the total to 91.”

He further noted that all affected deathrow inmates had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

The Attorney-General urged residents to respect the rights of others and remain law-abiding, stressing that protecting fundamental freedoms remains central to the state’s human rights agenda.

Vanguard News