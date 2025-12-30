Wike’s kinsmen endorse Fubara for second tenure

By Davies Iheamnachor

Kinsmen of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and endorsed him for a second term.

The Eneka people in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, the LGA of Wike, also said the FCT minister is no longer governor of the state, noting that the hollowed office of the state is solely occupied by Fubara.

The endorsement was announced on Tuesday at the 2025 Eneka Day Celebration, held at State Primary School One, Eneka, with the theme “Unity: Our Strength for Progress.”

The event attracted community leaders, traditional rulers and residents from the eleven communities that make up the clan.

Speaking for the clan, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee, CDC of Eneka, Mr. Lawson Chukwu, reaffirmed the unwavering loyalty and support of the people for the Governor.

Chukwu commended the administration for its development efforts in the area and appealed to the governor to give attention to the construction of the community’s internal roads.

Chukwu further requested the upgrade of the Eneka traditional stool from second-class to first-class status, noting that such recognition would further strengthen the cultural heritage and unity of the people.

Also, the political leader of Eneka Clan and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sen. John Azuta-Mbata, declared that the people of Eneka recognise Siminalayi Fubara as the only Governor of Rivers State.

Mbata promised the Governor of the clan’s continued friendship and support, describing the relationship as firm and unbroken.

However, the Governor, while responding, expressed appreciation for the endorsement and the show of unity by the Eneka people.

He assured the community that his administration would prioritise the restoration of a considerable number of their deteriorated internal roads, many of which, he noted, were damaged by heavy-duty trucks during the construction of flyovers.

The Governor promised a significant and reasonable intervention to improve road access within the clan and enhance the quality of life of residents.

Fubara also directed the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to immediately commence the process for the upgrade of the Eneka traditional stool from second-class to first-class status.

He urged the people of Eneka to sustain their unity, stressing that a peaceful and united community makes it easier for the government to deliver meaningful development without internal conflict.

Vanguard News