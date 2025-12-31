Wike vows to reveal details of Tinubu-brokered peace deal with Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he will soon reveal the details of the peace agreement reached between him and Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, before President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made the disclosure on Wednesday during a “thank-you visit” to Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu in June brokered a peace deal between Wike and Fubara to end the prolonged political crisis in the state.

The minister accused Fubara of reneging on the agreement, saying the terms would soon be made public. “Very soon, we will let people know what we agreed on before Mr President,” Wike said.

He cautioned the people of Tai against associating with individuals who fail to keep their promises in the name of politics, stressing that such people should not be trusted.

Wike, who said Rivers people were battle-ready for the 2027 elections, warned that money would not determine electoral outcomes in the state, insisting that the will of the people would prevail.

He explained that his visit was not politically motivated but meant to appreciate the people of Tai for their support for him and President Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

“It was a tough battle in 2023. You took a risk, worked with us, and God gave us victory. See what that risk has resulted in—a federal university sited in Tai and many other benefits,” he said.

Earlier, Sen. Barry Npigi (APC–Rivers South-East) thanked President Tinubu and Wike for their support to the senatorial district, saying the people had never had it so good.

Npigi assured Wike of continued loyalty, noting that the people were committed to justice, equity, and fairness as exemplified by the Tinubu administration.

Also speaking, Mr Bernard Nbar, representing Tai Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, assured Wike of the sustained support of his constituents.

“You can count on the Tai people, because Tai people keep to their words,” Nbar said.

Chairman of Tai Local Government Council, Mbakpone Okpe, thanked Wike for the visit, describing his directive to support Tinubu in 2023 as a blessing to the people.

Okpe said Tai had benefited from appointments, infrastructure, empowerment, and other dividends of democracy, adding that the people were ready to support Tinubu for a second term.

“For these reasons and more, we are eager to return Mr President for another tenure. We will roll out all our votes for Tinubu and whoever you support,” he said. (NAN)