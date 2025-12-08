Wike to PDP NEC: We won’t let those we accepted into PDP from other parties to kill our party

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

Idowu Bankole

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he and other founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not allow those who came from other parties to join the PDP to kill the party.

The Minister also berated a faction of the party for violating court judgments by conducting what he described as an “illegal convention,” insisting that the party must respect judicial processes if it intends to regain public confidence.

Wike spoke on Sunday during the 104th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at his official residence in Abuja.

He accused the faction of disregarding two substantive judgments of the Federal High Court, which he said had ruled on the matter, yet they proceeded to hold their own convention and later approached a State High Court to seek recognition.

Wike said; “You went to a State High Court to sue INEC, asking that the convention must take place, and you got an ex-parte order to override judgments of the Federal High Court. How do you disobey two final judgments and still claim leadership?”

He further stated that the same group returned to another court, seeking validation after failing to comply with lawful rulings.

“You had the convention without obeying the court, and now you are back asking a Federal High Court to recognize you. If INEC already recognizes you, what exactly are you going to court for?” he asked.

The FCT Minister warned that such actions could jeopardize the future of the party, stressing that leaders must not allow selfish interests to destroy the political platform that has existed since 1998.

“We must not allow our party to die. Leadership requires commitment and honesty, not propaganda. If we don’t respect our own laws, how do we earn respect from Nigerians?” Wike stated.

He called on party faithful to support lawful leadership and unite to rebuild the PDP in line with democratic principles and judicial integrity.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has been urged to constitute a Caretaker Committee to guide the party forward as the tenure of the current National Working Committee expires tomorrow.

Addressing the 104th meeting of the party, the BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, emphasized that the transition plan aligns with the party constitution and is meant to ensure administrative continuity, unity, and stability across all structures of the party.

Ohuabunwa said the move is one of several measures designed to consolidate internal reforms, restore confidence among members, and strengthen compliance with the rule of law.

The BoT also highlighted the ongoing establishment of caretaker leadership in certain states and zones — such as Anambra and the South-East — where congresses could not be held earlier, describing these efforts as necessary to prevent leadership gaps and enhance party organization.