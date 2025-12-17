Wike reinstates FCT education mandate secretary, IRS acting chairman

Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has reinstated the FCT Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo, and the acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service, Mr Michael Ango.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communication and Social Media, announced the reinstatement in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Olayinka explained that the minister, warning against indiscipline among FCT Administration officials, directed Hayyo and Ango to resume duty with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hayyo was suspended on Nov. 25 following a circular directing early school closure over alleged security concerns.

Ango was similarly suspended on Dec. 5, though no explanation was provided regarding the specific offense that led to his suspension.

Vanguard News