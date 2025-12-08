Wike pledges more houses for FCT judges

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pledged more housing projects for FCT judges, reiterating President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to supporting the judiciary to enhance productivity.

Wike made the pledge at the Special Court session formally marking the commencement of the 2025/2026 Legal Year of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday.

He said that budgetary provisions had been made to construct additional residential houses for FCT High Court Judges to mitigate housing shortages and ensure all judicial officers are appropriately accommodated.

According to him, well-equipped court facilities, chambers, and support infrastructure ensure that judicial work is conducted in a professional, safe, and conducive environment.

“Under the President’s decisive action, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has formally handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for the Supreme Court’s land.

“It has also commenced the full perimeter fencing of the entire complex to safeguard the nation’s apex court against encroachment and security breaches.

“This swift, long-awaited intervention gives the Apex Court of our beloved country the much-needed confidence-building which had not been done by the previous administrations.”

According to Wike, the confidence-building actions trickle down to each arm of the judiciary.

The minister also listed various interventions and supports of the President for the judiciary through the FCT Administration.

These include the ongoing construction of secure and befitting residential quarters for Heads of Courts within the FCT, and the construction of a new Magistrates’ Court Complex in Jabi District to expand access to justice for FCT residents and reduce the burden on existing court infrastructure.

“Others are construction of Staff Quarters for the Nigerian Law School in the FCT and design and construction of the Court of Appeal Abuja division Complex and residences of the Justices of the National Industrial High Court Abuja Division and Federal High Court Abuja Division.”

He stated that the projects were designed to directly support judges for effective performance of their duties.

“The reasoning of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is that providing comfortable and secure accommodation allows judges to focus entirely on the timely and efficient administration of justice, free from the distractions of inadequate living conditions.”

Reiterating the FCTA’s continued support for the implementation of justice reforms, Wike said, “As we step into the new Legal Year, the FCT Administration remains resolute in its determination to further support the implementation of justice reforms.

“Our priorities for the 2025/2026 Legal Year are focused on consolidating the gains made and expanding support where it is most needed.

“We will aggressively push for the timely completion of the new residential quarters for Heads of Courts and the Jabi Magistrate Court Complex to ensure prompt utilisation.”

Wike said that budgetary provisions to construct additional residential houses for FCT High Court Judges would mitigate housing shortages and ensure all judicial officers are appropriately accommodated.

He said his administration would continue to collaborate with the various FCT-based judiciaries, including the Court of Appeal, to support the digitisation of court proceedings and registries to improve efficiency, reduce manual processes, and accelerate the dispensation of justice.

“Let me state that justice must never be compromised under any circumstances; it is the bedrock of our democracy and the safeguard of public trust.

“It is the responsibility of all stakeholders, judges, legal practitioners, government agencies, and citizens alike to work collaboratively to strengthen and improve our judicial system.

“I am confident that the commencement of this 2025/2026 Legal Year will herald a period of unprecedented success, wisdom, and efficiency for the Court of Appeal.”

Vanguard News