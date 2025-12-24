Wike holds end-of-year media chat in Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will on Monday, December 29, hold his end-of-the-year media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The media interaction is expected to provide the minister with an opportunity to review key milestones recorded in the Federal Capital Territory in 2025, as well as outline ongoing and future projects under his leadership.

During the session, Wike is also expected to address pressing national issues, governance reforms in the FCT, infrastructure development, security, and policy directions of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, particularly as they relate to Abuja and its satellite towns.

The end-of-year media chat will bring together journalists from both print and electronic media across the country, who are expected to engage the minister on a wide range of issues, including urban renewal, road construction, housing delivery, revenue generation, and enforcement of development regulations in the nation’s capital.

Observers say the choice of Port Harcourt, Wike’s home state, for the media engagement underscores his continued engagement with stakeholders across different parts of the country and reflects his long-standing relationship with the media.

The interactive session is expected to feature questions on political developments, intergovernmental relations, and the implementation of the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda in the FCT.

The event is scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt on Monday, December 29, and is anticipated to attract wide media coverage nationwide.