Wike celebrates 58th birthday, says no regret supporting Tinubu

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has again declared that he has no regrets about openly supporting President Bola Tinubu since 2022, insisting that criticisms and abuses over his political stance have never bothered him.

Wike spoke in Abuja during a special event held in the early hours of Saturday to mark his 58th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister maintained that his support for Tinubu was consistent before, during and after the 2023 presidential election and was guided by principles of character, integrity, equity and justice.

The former Rivers State governor recalled that he was the only prominent leader within the main opposition party at the time who openly declared support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls, explaining that his decision was also anchored on his belief that power should shift to the South.

He said he never hid his political choice and was unapologetic about standing by what he believed was right.

According to him, his leadership capacity was evident during the elections in Rivers State, where the All Progressives Congress won the presidential election, while the Peoples Democratic Party secured victories in the governorship, National Assembly, State House of Assembly and local government elections under his watch.

The event, held at Wike’s Abuja residence, attracted political leaders and associates from different divides, including National Assembly members from Rivers State, serving and former lawmakers, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, chairmen of local government areas, as well as friends and long-time political allies.

Speakers at the gathering took turns to praise the minister, describing him as an achiever and astute politician with visible impacts across the country, while assuring him of their continued loyalty and support.

Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former PDP chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, described Wike as the “naked wire” of Rivers politics, saying his political feats showed that President Tinubu picked the right person from the PDP to work with.

Akawor, who was the Director-General of Wike’s 2015 governorship campaign, said the minister’s record justified his current national role.

Amaewhule, who led 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the event, thanked Wike for being a dependable leader and pledged the continued loyalty of the lawmakers to him, declaring, “Wherever our leader goes, we will follow him; whoever he is supporting, we will also support.”

Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government and Rivers State ALGON chairman, Hon. Allwell Ihunda, speaking on behalf of local government chairmen, described Wike as a consistent and compassionate leader.

Other dignitaries who spoke included Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Mohammed Abdulrahman; PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hon. Victor Giadom; former Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; as well as Senators Sandy Onor, Magnus Abe, George Sekibo and Barry Mpigi, among others.

In his response, Wike thanked his political family and associates for standing firmly with him over the years, acknowledging the role they have played in shaping his leadership journey.

He said he remained fulfilled working with his people and pledged to continue collaborating closely with them in the interest of Rivers State and Nigeria.

He added that criticisms and abuses had become part of his motivation, stressing that he had never been distracted by those who attack or criticise him. The event also featured special prayers offered for the minister and his family.