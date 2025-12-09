Why Plateau govt is reorganising mining sector – Commissioner

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

Mr Peter Gwom, the Plateau Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change and Solid Mineral Development, says the State Government’s move to reorganise the mining sector would benefit all citizens.

Gwom said this on Tuesday at a two-day workshop on implementing Extractive Industries Transparency Standards in Plateau, organised by the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised in collaboration with the Open Government Partnership (OGP), Forum, Publish What You Pay (PWYP) and the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI)

The activity is supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC).

The commissioner, who decried the poor revenue accruing to the state from mineral exploration, insisted that the move to reposition the sector would be of great benefit to all.

“All we are doing is to have proper mechanised mining, and eventually have value addition to the minerals that are on the Plateau.

“Not so many people are into proper and mechanised mining, and we are trying to encourage it.

“The government is doing its best to put things in place so that companies that have licenses can operate optimally.

“The state is losing in terms of revenue and what have you, and this is why we are taking the bold step to right the wrong,”he said.

The Commissioner, who further disclosed that over 300 licensed mining companies and 1,000 tin sheds were operating in the state, however, decried the rise in illegal mining activities.

Gwom, who particularly decried the surge in social vices, insecurity, and the decline in school enrolment, among others, said that the state government’s move had so far yielded some positive results.

The commissioner, who thanked RoLAC for supporting the event, called on participants and other key stakeholders to support the government’s bid to reposition the mining sector in the state.

Speaking, Mr Mantim Dala, the Coordinator of RoLAC in Plateau, said the intervention aimed to ensure transparency and accountability in the extractive industry.

He maintained that the challenges in the mining sector, particularly corruption, had, over time, posed a serious threat to the overall development of the state and the nation in general.

Dala explained that the meeting had brought together critical stakeholders to identify the best ways to reposition the mining sector in Plateau.

“So the whole idea is to look at the topical issue on the Plateau and beam the lens of transparency and accountability in the mining sector.

“The meeting will enable us to unravel some of the symptoms or perhaps inadequacies in managing the extractive industry in Plateau.

“But of course, the whole idea is to look at how to improve the way the sector is being administered,”Dala said.

Vanguard News