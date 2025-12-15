Why PDP governors are joining APC – Aiyedatiwa

— Says 2024 PDP governorship candidate, Ajayi, to join APC

—- All disagreements in Ondo APC would be resolved through dialogue

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has said that the impact of the reforms of President Bola Tinubu attracted governor’s from other political parties to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Aiyedatiwa said this during a statewide tour of local government areas to thank the people at the grassroots.

The tour started with the four Akoko local government areas of Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-East and Akoko South-West, where the Governor thanked residents for their support this year and galvanised backing for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

At the Secretariat of Akoko North-West Local Government, the governor commissioned five utility vehicles for traditional rulers, as well as a bus for the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Addressing the gathering, Governor Aiyedatiwa, attributed the APC’s growing strength and infrastructural development across the country to the reforms of President Tinubu, adding that the impact of these reforms had attracted governors from other political parties to the APC.

He also said that his opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 gubernatorial election, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, had met with him and decided to join the APC at a date to be announced later.

Aiyedatiwa said the reforms of President Tinubu had opened up opportunities for economic growth in Ondo State, citing the ongoing dualisation of the Ikare–Akungba road as evidence of development in the Akoko axis.

Speaking on the tour, the governor said ” I am here to greet you and thank you. Some people say politicians do not return after elections. I have no election now. I only came to appreciate you all for your support for my administration.”

Aiyedatiwa called for unity within the party, Governor Aiyedatiwa urged APC members and various party groups to work together and avoid internal crises, stressing that tolerance and cooperation were necessary to achieve the party’s objectives ahead of 2027.

At Akoko North-East Local Government Area, the Governor again thanked residents for their prayers and continued support.

The governor while saying that political interests were natural, however assured party members that all disagreements would be resolved through dialogue.

“There will be no fight in the party. We will resolve all issues through dialogue, and everyone will be satisfied.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, who also spoke in Oka Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government, appreciated residents and party members for turning out in large numbers to welcome the governor’s train.

The thank-you tour also took the governor to Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area, where he paid homage to residents and expressed appreciation to party leaders who accompanied him.

Palliatives were distributed to each of the local government areas visited as part of the governor’s gesture of appreciation to party members.