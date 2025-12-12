Why I want to become California’s next gov – Agbede

By Adeola Badru

A Nigerian-American mathematician and educator, Dr. Akinyemi Agbede, a has formally declared his intention to run for California governor in 2026, outlining a vision he said is driven by service, reform and inclusive growth.

Explaining his motivation for seeking the state’s highest office during an interview with Vanguard, Dr Agbede said: “I want to lead California because I believe evidence-driven leadership, fairness and opportunity should define our future. This state deserves thoughtful solutions anchored in integrity and innovation.”

Dr. Agbede, who earned a PhD in Mathematical Analysis from the University of Cambridge, said he has spent decades promoting STEM education and advocating policies that expanded access for under-represented communities.

According to him, his campaign will centre on educational reform, economic development, technological advancement and social justice, areas he argued are essential to securing California’s long-term competitiveness.

” California stands at a crossroads. We need leaders prepared to confront complex challenges with analytical clarity and a genuine commitment to every community, not just a privileged few,” he said.

Dr. Agbede emphasised that his campaign is rooted in public service rather than personal ambition, noting that, “This campaign is about ensuring every Californian, regardless of background, has the chance to thrive. Together, we can build a fairer, more innovative and more inclusive California,” he said.