Why I took part in ambassadorial screening despite objections – Ndume

Ali Ndume.

By John Alechenu



Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has explained his decision to participate in the Senate screening of Ambassadorial nominees despite raising concerns over breaches of provisions of Section 14 (3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the National Assembly, had appealed to President Tinubu to withdraw the list to address the constitutional breach he observed in the composition of the list of nominees sent for screening and confirmation.

The former Senate Leader, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, noted that his concerns were hinged on provisions of Section 14(3) of the Nigerian Constitution, which mandates that the composition and conduct of the federal government must reflect the “federal character of Nigeria” to ensure national unity and loyalty.

He, however, explained that his colleagues in the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs persuaded him to participate in the screening exercise with a commitment to communicate his observations to President Bola Tinubu through the appropriate channel.

Senator Ndume said, “I still maintain that the list is lopsided. At the Committee level, I raised a constitutional order at the committee meeting, and we agreed that we will continue with the screening, but in our report, we will tell the President that the composition of the remaining list should be balanced to address our concerns on breach of federal character principles as enshrined in our Constitution.”

“We have 109 missions. For the non-career ambassadors, each state should have one to balance it because states like Gombe and Yobe were not captured, while some states have only career ambassadors, which are more or less non-political ambassadors.

“Each state should have two or three ambassadors, and each state should have at least one career ambassador since we have 109 embassies, which consist of 76 embassies, 22 high commissions and 11 consulates.

“This can accommodate three ambassadors per state, non-career and career. That will address the issue of lopsidedness and breach of section 14(3) of the Constitution. Don’t forget that we have 194 countries in the world.”

Recall that the Senate last week screened and confirmed 68 Ambassadorial nominees for appointments.

Those confirmed included: Immediate past National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri and a former Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

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