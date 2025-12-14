Why civil servants are barred from operating businesses, foreign accounts – CCB

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)has given the reasons behind the law forbidden public servants fromcombining government work with private business and operating foreign accounts.

The CCB Chairman, Dr Abubakar Bello, who gave the explanation in an interview with t Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja said public service is a sacred trust that must not be compromised.

“When a civil servant runs a business alongside official duties, questions naturally arise about commitment and integrity.

“Are you spending your time doing your work? Or are you spending your time conducting private business?” he asked.

Bello further clarified that, being a director in a company, operating a business account, or being a signatory to such an account, clearly indicate business involvement and therefore constitute a breach.

The CCB Chairman also warned that public servants are prohibited from operating foreign accounts.

“One of the reasons why we have that is that, some public servants will steal money from the government and then take it abroad.

“We have seen so many cases of public servants stashing money away.

“So any public servant that has a foreign bank account is supposed to close that account, stop operating it, until after he has finished his public service,” he said.

Beyond business activities, the CCB boss also raised concern about the growing abuse of gift-giving involving public servants.

He warned that gifts from government contractors are strictly prohibited.

Bello said certain category of public servants – the president, the vice president, the governors, the justices, the judges- are not allowed to be a public servant, once they leave their jobs.

“”You are not allowed to work for any foreign government because you hold certain vital information.

“If you are working for a foreign organisation or foreign institutions, that might compromise the security and the interests of Nigeria,” he said.

The CCB Chairman, also raised concern about misuse of loans as a cover for bribery.

He said the law restricts certain categories of public servants to borrowing only from recognised financial institutions, where the legitimacy of the transaction can be verified.

He further highlighted the growing use of agents and nominees as a tactic to bypass anti-corruption rules.

“These agents may include spouses, children, relatives, or close friends, but the official remains culpable once it is established that they are the ultimate beneficiary of the illicit act,” he said.

Additionally, the CCB Chairman noted that public servants are restricted from belonging to certain organisations.

“Membership in secret cults or any group whose activities conflict with the dignity, transparency, or integrity of public office is prohibited.

“Such affiliations can tarnish the image of the public service and constitute another violation of the Code of Conduct,” he said.

To sensitise the people to the breaches, the CCB Chairman said the bureau has a designated department, though inhibited by funding.

Bello said, whenever he is invited to public functions, he always seized the opportunity to talk about CCB’s operations.

In addition to encouraging MDAs to organise sensitisation programme for their staff members, Bello said the bureau is partnering with head of services of all the states to enlighten the workers.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the bureau to enforcing ethical standards in public service to promote transparency, accountability, and public trust.