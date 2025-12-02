Why Adeleke remains on Osun PDP guber ballot despite his defection – Electoral committee

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its governorship primary election in Osun State, the electoral committee of the party has disclosed that both Governor Ademola Adeleke and his co-aspirant, Adebayo Adedamola, appeared on the ballot.

The Secretary of the committee, Sunday Solarin, disclosed that though Governor Adeleke announced his resignation from the party, the timing was too late to effect any correction on the ballot.

According to him, the governor announced his resignation late on Monday night when the ballot had been prepared, and it was too late to start preparing a fresh ballot.

“There are two aspirants vying for the PDP ticket, but one of them, Governor Ademola Adeleke, resigned from the party late on Monday, and we couldn’t amend the ballot.

“So, as you prepare to cast your vote, bear in mind that only Adebayo Adedamola remains the PDP aspirant, as his opponent resigned from the party,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the delegate has concluded voting, while officials have started collating the ballot before the result will be officially announced.