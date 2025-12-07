What Gen Musa must do to improve security — Ex-presidential candidate

Political stakeholders have urged the new Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Chris Musa, to urgently drive reforms to address the country’s security challenges.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, the stakeholders charged Musa to justify the nationwide applause that greeted his appointment by confronting security threats head-on.

NAN reports that Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, following the resignation of the immediate past Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, who cited health reasons.

Nigeria has faced renewed attacks by terrorists lately, prompting calls for practical and lasting solutions to the problem.

A former presidential candidate of the defunct National Conscience Party (NCP), Chief Martin Onovo, lauded the appointment of Musa, saying his security credentials position him to deliver results.

He, however, said credentials and experience alone do not deliver results in any given task or responsibility, urging the new minister to, as a matter of urgency, take practical steps to address insecurity.

He urged the minister to take steps to significantly boost the morale of military personnel and to sharpen the fight against insurgency and other security threats.

The former NCP candidate called for improved rules of engagement with terrorists, saying this would enhance operational effectiveness.

Onovo also stressed the need for personnel training and retraining, urging the minister to ensure the provision of combat kits and equipment for soldiers.

Onovo said more equipment would strengthen frontline operations across theatres, boosting troops’ capabilities to defeat terrorists.

“He must also ensure coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force and drive it effectively for better national security outcomes,” he said.

He added that the ethical environment within the Armed Forces must be improved under Musa to achieve better results.

Onovo urged the minister to update rules, strengthen monitoring, and enforce discipline to restore military professionalism.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Abiodun Salami, lauded Tinubu for the appointment of Musa, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Salami, a former assistant publicity secretary of the party in Lagos State, urged Musa to justify the confidence the President reposed in him.

“The new minister should justify the confidence reposed in him by the President by implementing measures to greatly address the problems we have at hand at the moment.

“Bandits, kidnappers and insurgents are terrorists, and he should come hard on them. He should take urgent steps to motivate the military to defeat these people.

“General Musa should prioritise soldiers’ welfare and the provision of equipment. This will,no doubt, boost their morale to fight terrorists.

“Also,he should use the opportunity of his appointment to reposition the military and rid it of elements sabotaging operations against terrorists,” he told NAN.

Salami called on the military and ordinary Nigerians to support Musa in his new assignment, saying the cooperation of all is needed for success.

Vanguard News