We’ll stop at nothing to ensure fight against drug abuse is won – Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

By Bashir Bello

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has declared that the Kano Emirate Council will stop at nothing to ensure that the fight against drug abuse is won.

The Monarch stated this during his remarks as the royal father of the day at a 3-day stakeholders summit on drug abuse organised by Kano Reformative Centre, Kiru.

He said the council, as custodian of culture and conscience, will continue to lend its voice and its leadership to support the fight against drug abuse, noting that no single institution can win this battle alone.

Sanusi emphasised the need to checkmate drug abuse, stressing that when a young person is lost to drugs, a lineage, a dream, and a future are destroyed.

According to him, “As Royal Father of the Day, I reaffirm the unwavering support of the Kano Emirate Council. We will continue to lend our voice, our platforms, and our leadership to ensure that this fight is won and that the youth of Kano find purpose, discipline, and dignity once again.

“Drug abuse is not merely a social problem; it is a direct assault on the dignity of our society, the strength of our families, and the moral fabric that has sustained Kano for centuries. When a young person is lost to drugs, a lineage, a dream, and a future are destroyed. As custodians of our culture and conscience, we must rise with a collective resolve that is firm, compassionate, and unyielding.

“Our theme, ‘Strength in unity, ‘ is timely and profound. No single institution can win this battle alone. It requires a fusion of security intelligence, public enlightenment, community discipline, medical support, religious guidance, and the revival of our traditional values that once made drug abuse unthinkable in our communities.

“As we reflect on today’s topic, ‘Reviving traditional norms, ‘ we must remind ourselves that our forefathers built systems of accountability, moral upbringing, mentorship, and communal responsibility. In those days, every child belonged to the entire community. Every elder was a moral compass. Every palace, mosque, and family compound served as a centre for discipline, wisdom, and rehabilitation. We must bring back these values not as relics of the past, but as tools for building a safer, healthier, and more resilient Kano.

“I therefore call on all district heads, village heads, ward heads, Imams, community leaders, parents, and youth groups: Let us reawaken the structures that once protected us. Let us use our voices, our influence, and our authority to break the silence, challenge stigma, and rebuild hope. Let us create safe pathways for rehabilitation and reintegration because every child saved is a future restored,” the Monarch stated.

Emir Sanusi, however, commended the Kano Reformative Centre for convening the summit, which he said is essential to the survival of our society.

Vanguard News