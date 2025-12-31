We’ll continue to prioritize health, humanitarian support — Lawal

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal has restated his administration’s commitment to prioritize healthcare and humanitarian support to the people in the state.

The governor revealed this on Friday during the launch of “Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, late Ibrahim Bello Foundation,”

named after the late Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.

The mission of the foundation include providing humanitarian support through healthcare interventions, educational empowerment, and comprehensive care for orphans and vulnerable groups, while fostering partnerships that create lasting community impact.

Governor Lawal lauded the foundation, saying it touches some of the core areas his administration is focusing on across the state.

Governor Lawal had allocated N87 billion for health, N86 billion for agriculture, and N65 billion for education in the 2026 fiscal year.

The state would also spend N45 billion on public order and safety, N22 billion on environmental protection, and N17 billion on social protection.

Represented by the Commissioner, Ministry for Local Governments And Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmad Yandi, at the event, the governor made a personal donation of N10 million to the foundation.

Lawal also promised to support the foundation to extend the legacies of the late emir to the less-privileged and vulnerable families.

In his speech, the Emir of Gusau, Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulqadir Ibrahim Bello said the vision of the foundation is to uphold and extend the legacies of the late emir in the areas of health, education, and humanitarian support.

The emir, who is also the Grand Patron of the foundation, further said, “the distinguished late emir of Gusau’s life was devoted to service, compassion, and community upliftment.

“Under my watch as grand patron, along with other patrons and Board of Trustee members, as well as other members of the family and close associates, this foundation will work to honour the legacy of the late emir.

“We will work together through meaningful contributions in education, healthcare, humanitarian aid, and community development, for the benefit of both current and future generations.

“To fulfill its objectives, the foundation will collaborate with government bodies, development partners, corporations and NGOs,” the emir said.

“It will also advance charitable and humanitarian services to widows, orphans, internally displaced persons, and other vulnerable groups.

“It will preserve and promote the legacy of Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, late Ibrahim Bello through sustainable charitable works,” the emir explained further.

“This is also to engage in any other lawful activities incidental to the achievement of the above,” he added.

The foundation distributed relief materials to 150 indigent families from across the state during the event.